About us
Serving Berlin, NH is our passion. We take pride in our efforts to provide our patrons with the finest in quality. From the front of the house to the kitchen, we encourage our highly trained staff to uphold the high quality of food service standards and expect nothing but excellence.
Our Staff
General Manager
Krissy brings years of bartending and serving experience to the table. As an area native, her knowledge of the business and region make her the perfect fit to oversee the operation.
Executive Chef
Chef Tim is a notorious Berlin Chef woking in some of the areas busiest kitchens. He brings speed and experience to the kitchen with an international flare.