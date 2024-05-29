THE HYDRO TAVERN
Starters
- Signature Shepards Pie Bites
Four perfect bites of ground beef & corn wrapped in creamy mashed potatoes with beef gravy to dip$13.99
- Artichoke & Spinach Dip
Savory dip spinach and artichoke dip with parmesan garlic crostini and crunchy potato chips to dip$11.99
- Tater Tot Nachos
Tater tots topped with crispy bacon, white queso, chipotle aioli, & scallions.$13.99
- Tavern Trio
Southwest eggrolls, parmesan truffle fries, & buffalo chicken rangoons$15.99
- Mozzarella Cigars
Mozzarella cigars with marinara$10.99
- Boneless Wings
Your choice of chicken tenders or chicken wings. Plain or toss them in one of our sauces$12.99
- Bone-In Wings
Your choice of chicken tenders or chicken wings. Plain or toss them in one of our sauces$12.99
Soup & Salad
Pizza
- Berlin Bleu
Shredded buffalo chicken with blue cheese$12.99
- CBR
Chicken, bacon, ranch pizza$12.99
- Margarita
Mozzarella and tomato with balsamic drizzle$12.99
- Hydro Special
Apple bourbon BBQ chicken, bacon, & jalapeño$14.99
- Linquicia
Ground Portuguese sausage$14.99
- Loaded Potato Pizza
Thin layer of mashed potato topped with cheese, bacon, and chive and drizzled with sour cream$14.99
- Make Your Own$10.99
Handhelds
- Marinated Chicken Pesto Panini
Grilled chicken, pesto, with fresh mozzarella$15.99
- The Vendor
Sausage, peppers, and onion in a hoagie roll$15.99
- Bison Bleu
Lean bison burger topped with bleu cheese$17.99
- Bacon Bourbon Burger
Our signature bourbon BBQ sauce, crispy bacon, and caramelized onions$16.99
- French Dip
Shaved steak with swiss, provolone, and au jus$16.99