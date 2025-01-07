THE HYDRO TAVERN
Starters
- Slider Sampler
Our slider sampler is a taste of all of the greats! This dish comes with one mini Bourbon BBQ burger, one meatball slider, and one mini chicken sandwich$15.99
- Tavern Trio
Specialty eggrolls, parmesan truffle fries, & buffalo chicken rangoons$15.99
- Loaded Bacon Mac n' Cheese
Our loaded Bacon Mac n' Cheese made with Beer Cheese, topped with crispy bacon, more cheese, & breadcrumb topping.$11.99
- Buffalo Chicken Dip
Creamy buffalo chicken dip topped with melted cheese & topped with scallion. Served with toasted crostini.$11.99
- Specialty Eggrolls
Currently Gold Fever Chicken Eggrolls$11.99
- Chicken Tenders
Chicken tenders served plain or tossed in a tasty sauce. Options are Apple Bourbon BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Gold Fever, Thai Chili, or Buffalo sauce.$12.99
- Bone-In Wings
Your choice of chicken tenders or chicken wings. Plain or toss them in one of our sauces$12.99
- Signature Shepards Pie Bites
Four perfect bites of ground beef & corn wrapped in creamy mashed potatoes with beef gravy to dip$13.99
- Mozzarella Cigars
Mozzarella cigars with marinara$10.99
- Buffalo Chicken Rangoons$8.99
Soup & Salad
- Clam Chowder
A New England classic$6.99
- The Ultimate Beef Chili$7.99
- Harvest Moon Salad
Mixed greens topped with candied walnuts, dried cranberries, feta cheese, apples, and grilled chicken.$14.99
- Caprese Salad
Sliced tomato & mozzarella on a bed of spinach topped with basil and balsamic glaze$12.99
- Wedge Salad
Iceberg wedge topped with bacon crisps, tomato, onion straws, and creamy bleu cheese dressing$11.99
- Caesar$11.99
- Soup of the Day
Roasted Butternut Bisque$6.99
Poutine
- Steak Bite Poutine
Delicious bites of steak tips, maple caramelized onion, gravy, cheese curds, & drizzled with chipotle aioli over a bed of French fries$18.00
- Buffalo Chicken Poutine
Fried chicken toss in our house made buffalo sauce, Blue cheese, gravy, and topped with cheese curds all over a bed of french fries$16.00
- Maple Bacon Poutine
Bacon crumbles, maple glaze, cheese, curds, and drizzled with gravy and white queso over a bed of french fries$15.00
- Hydro Poutine
Fried chicken Paired with jalapeños, bacon crumbles, and drizzled with apple bourbon, barbecue, gravy, and cheese curds over french fries$17.00
- Steak Bomb Poutine
Shaved steak, peppers, onion, and mushrooms with chipotle aioli over fries, cheese curds, and gravy.$18.00
- Chicken Cordon Bleu
A bed of French fries, topped with fried chicken, diced ham, white queso, cheese curds, and drizzled in beef gravy$16.00
- Poutine
French fries, chopped savory beef, gravy, and cheese curds$12.00
Burgers
- OG Cheese Burger
Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion$14.99
- Bacon Bourbon Burger
Our signature bourbon BBQ sauce, crispy bacon, and caramelized onions$16.99
- Peanut Butter Dream Burger$16.99
- Big Tex Burger
Burger topped with Onion rings, crispy bacon, and chipotle aioli$16.99
- Sweet Heat Burger
Pineapple & onion with spicy habanero bacon jam$15.99
- The Motherload Burger
Our smash burger topped with caramelized onion, French fries, and smothered in white queso.$17.99
- Mushroom & Swiss Burger
Sautéed mushroom & onion with Swiss cheese$15.99
Handhelds
- Marinated Chicken Pesto Panini
Grilled chicken, pesto, with fresh mozzarella$15.99
- Meatball Sub$15.99
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken cutlet with your choice of sauce and finished with pickles on a brioche bun.$15.99
- Steak & Cheese Sub$16.99
- Mediterranean Wrap
Hummus, spinach, tomato, cucumber, & feta on a spinach wrap$14.99
- BLT
Traditional BLT on sourdough toast served with french fries$14.99
Mains
- Baked Stuffed Orange Chicken
All white meat, chicken breast stuffed with a delicious house made sausage stuffing & smothered in orange marmalade sauce. Baked to perfection and served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetable.$23.99
- Tavern T-Bone
Our Tavern T-bone cooked to your liking, served with mashed potato and seasonal vegetable$29.99
- Bourbon Steak Tips
Marinated steak tips served with rice pilaf and sautéed vegetables$27.99
- The Hydro Strip
Marinated Boston strip topped with chimichurri and served with mashed potatoes$19.99
- Chicken Parm alla Vodka
Chicken parm laid over a bed of penne all vodka$23.99
- Papa's Meatballs
Papa's favorite Italian style meatballs served over linguine$21.99
- Kung Pao Noodles
Our Kung Pao sauce coating rice noodles, pineapple chunks, red & green peppers, onion, and mushrooms. This item is gluten free & vegetarian. Chicken or shrimp can be added for an extra charge.$15.99
- Mediterranean Shrimp Bowl
Grilled shrimp on a bed of rice pilaf topped with our Mediterranean medley of Kalamata olives, tomato, onion, tomato, & topped with feta.$17.99
- Baked Stuffed Haddock
Haddock topped with ritz cracker crumble served with baked potato and with sauteed green beans$24.99
Pizza
- Berlin Bleu Pizza
House made buffalo sauce base topped with cheese, fried chicken & blue cheese crumble.$12.99
- Margarita Pizza
Mozzarella and tomato with balsamic drizzle$12.99
- Funky Hawaiian Pizza
Bacon, pineapple, onion$12.99
- CBR Pizza
Ranch based topped with fried chicken, crispy bacon, and topped with a light ranch spiral.$12.99
- Hydro Special Pizza
Apple bourbon BBQ chicken, bacon, & jalapeño$14.99
- The Porty
Linguica, pepper, & onion$14.99
- Loaded Potato Pizza
Thin layer of mashed potato topped with cheese, bacon, and chive and drizzled with sour cream$14.99
- Maple Bacon Pizza
Light buttery crust topped with a dusting of maple sugar, crispy bacon, and drizzled with a locally sourced maple glaze & finished with cracked black pepper.$12.99
- Pepperoni Pizza$11.99
- Make Your Own$10.99
- Gluten free pizza$11.99
- Cheese Pizza$10.99
Specials
Sides
Premium Sides
Kid's Menu
Desserts
Sauces
- Apple Bourbon BBQ$1.00
- Sweet Chilli$1.00
- Garlic Parm$1.00
- Gold Fever$1.00
- Buffalo$1.00
- Bleu Cheese$1.00
- Ranch$1.00
- Mayo$1.00
- Caesar Dressing$1.00
- Balsamic Vinaigrette$1.00
- Italian Dressing$1.00
- Muddy Boots Maple$2.50
- Honey Mustard$1.00
- Sweet And Sour$1.00
- Chipotle Ailoi$1.00
- Side Of Gravy$1.00
- Side Of Marinara$1.00