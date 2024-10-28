THE HYDRO TAVERN
Featured Items
Full Menu
Starters
Bone-In Wings
Your choice of chicken tenders or chicken wings. Plain or toss them in one of our sauces$12.99
Chicken Tenders
Chicken tenders served plain or tossed in a tasty sauce. Options are Apple Bourbon BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Gold Fever, Thai Chili, or Buffalo sauce.$12.99
Garlic Parm Pretzel Sticks
Three perfectly coated pretzel sticks-- served with beer cheese & brewhouse mustard for dipping.$12.99
Loaded Bacon Mac n' Cheese
Our loaded Bacon Mac n' Cheese made with Beer Cheese, topped with crispy bacon, more cheese, & breadcrumb topping.$12.99
Mozzarella Cigars
Mozzarella cigars with marinara$10.99
Hydro Nachos$15.99
Triple Threat$15.99OUT OF STOCK
Garlicky Shrimp Scampi$15.99
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$13.99
Soup & Salad
Clam Chowder
A New England classic$4.00
Soup of the Day
Ask your Server$4.00
Beef Chilli$4.00
Caesar Salad$11.99
Wedge Salad
Iceberg wedge topped with bacon crisps, tomato, onion straws, and creamy bleu cheese dressing$11.99
Taco Salad
Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, scallions served in a tortilla shell bowl.$14.99
Side Salad$5.99
Harvest Chicken Salad$15.99
Poutine
Buffalo Chicken Poutine
Fried chicken toss in our house made buffalo sauce, Blue cheese, gravy, and topped with cheese curds all over a bed of french fries$16.00
Chicken Cordon Bleu Poutine
A bed of French fries, topped with fried chicken, diced ham, white queso, cheese curds, and drizzled in beef gravy$16.00
Hydro Poutine
Fried chicken Paired with jalapeños, bacon crumbles, and drizzled with apple bourbon, barbecue, gravy, and cheese curds over french fries$17.00
Maple Bacon Poutine
Bacon crumbles, maple glaze, cheese, curds, and drizzled with gravy and white queso over a bed of french fries$15.00
Poutine
French fries, chopped savory beef, gravy, and cheese curds$12.00
Steak Bite Poutine
Delicious bites of steak tips, maple caramelized onion, gravy, cheese curds, & drizzled with chipotle aioli over a bed of French fries$18.00
Steak Bomb Poutine
Shaved steak, peppers, onion, and mushrooms with chipotle aioli over fries, cheese curds, and gravy.$18.00
Burgers
Bacon Bourbon Burger
Our signature bourbon BBQ sauce, crispy bacon, and caramelized onions$16.99
Big Tex Burger
Burger topped with Onion rings, crispy bacon, and chipotle aioli$16.99
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
Sautéed mushroom & onion with Swiss cheese$15.99
OG Cheese Burger
Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion$14.99
Sweet Heat Burger
Pineapple & onion with spicy habanero bacon jam$15.99
TNT Burger$16.99
Ultimate Bacon Cheeseburger
A bacon cheeseburger cooked to your liking & dipped in hot skillet queso cheese.$17.99
Mediterranean Turkey Burger$14.99
Big Smack Sliders$14.99
Handhelds
Mains
Bourbon Steak Tips
Marinated steak tips served with rice pilaf and sautéed vegetables$28.99
Chicken Marsala$23.99
Herb Butter Topped Ribeye$29.99
Herb Encrusted Haddock$23.99
Papa's Meatballs
Papa's favorite Italian style meatballs served over linguine$22.99
Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Pasta$22.99OUT OF STOCK
Shrimp & Scallop Butternut Risotto$24.99OUT OF STOCK
The Hydro Strip
Marinated Boston strip topped with chimichurri and served with mashed potatoes$19.99
Vegetable Lasagna$16.99
Pizza
Berlin Bleu Pizza
House made buffalo sauce base topped with cheese, fried chicken & blue cheese crumble.$12.99
Big Smack
Ground beef, cheese, topped with lettuce, pickles, tomato, & Big Mac sauce$14.99
CBR Pizza
Ranch based topped with fried chicken, crispy bacon, and topped with a light ranch spiral.$12.99
Cheese Pizza$10.99
Funky Hawaiian Pizza
Bacon, pineapple, onion$12.99
Gluten free pizza$11.99
Hydro Special Pizza
Apple bourbon BBQ chicken, bacon, & jalapeño$14.99
Loaded Potato Pizza
Thin layer of mashed potato topped with cheese, bacon, and chive and drizzled with sour cream$14.99
Make Your Own$10.99
Maple Bacon Pizza
Light buttery crust topped with a dusting of maple sugar, crispy bacon, and drizzled with a locally sourced maple glaze & finished with cracked black pepper.$12.99
Margarita Pizza
Mozzarella and tomato with balsamic drizzle$12.99
Pepperoni Pizza$11.99
The Porty
Linguica, pepper, & onion$14.99
Bianco$10.99
Sweet & Spicy Pizza$12.99
Pickle Pizza$14.99
Stromboli
Kid's Menu
Desserts
Sides
Sauces
Soft Drinks
Soft Drinks
Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola's crisp, refreshing taste has stood the test of time since 1886. These carefully crafted soft drinks are meant to be enjoyed anytime, anywhere. Pop open a Coca-Cola soda for a taste experience like no other. The familiar fizz and caffeine create an instant magic moment. Refreshing the world for over 130 years, Coca-Cola brings people together and spreads optimism wherever it goes. Find your magic and make life delicious with an ice-cold Coca-Cola.$3.50
Diet Coke
Enjoy a break with Diet Coke, the perfect no-sugar, no-calorie companion. With its bold taste and distinctive blend of flavors, Diet Coke is an everyday hero when it comes to refreshing your day. Every sip of Diet Coke delivers the same great taste that's delighted fans for over 40 years. When you want a sugar-free soda that doesn't sacrifice on taste, reach for a Diet Coke.$3.50
Sprite
Sprite's cool and crisp lemon-lime flavor will keep you invigorated and inspired. You know why? Because Sprite keeps it real just like you when pursuing your passions. No caffeine. Just you, an iconic flavor, and whatever you can think of next.$3.50
Orange
The multi-sensory, fruity flavors of Fanta provide a bubbly, exuberant and playful consumption experience.$3.50
Gingerale$3.50
Iced Tea$3.50
Lemonade$3.50
Tonic$3.50
Club Soda$3.00
Redbull$5.00
Sugar Free Redbull$5.00
Root Beer$4.00
Ginger BEER$4.00