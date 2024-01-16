A restaurant chef preparing a dish

Welcome to

THE HYDRO TAVERN

Good Eats. Good Treats. Good Fun.

OPEN FOR DINNER ONLY UNTIL MAY 24th

Order Online
Image

Where good friends &    

           good eats meet...

12 beers on tap


The Hydro Brew

Tuckermans Rock

Seadog Blueberry

Stella Artois

BudLight

Michalob Ultra

Woodstock Brewing Pigs Ear Brown

LaBatt Blue

Blue Moon

Samuel Adams Summer Ale

Coors Light


View Menu

Learn more about The Hydro Tavern

  • Image

    Quick Bites

    Our menu features a diverse selection of comfort food classics and globally inspired dishes, catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences.

    View Menu
  • Image

    Experience our Hospitality Today

    We’re excited to welcome you into our restaurant, where we’ll deliver a food experience sure to leave you smiling.

    Locations & Hours

See What We're Serving Up...