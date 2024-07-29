THE HYDRO TAVERN
Featured Items
Full Menu
Starters
- Signature Shepards Pie Bites
Four perfect bites of ground beef & corn wrapped in creamy mashed potatoes with beef gravy to dip$13.99
- Artichoke & Spinach Dip
Savory dip spinach and artichoke dip with parmesan garlic crostini and crunchy potato chips to dip$11.99
- Tater Tot Nachos
Tater tots topped with crispy bacon, white queso, chipotle aioli, & scallions.$13.99
- Juicy Lucy Sliders
Three cheese-filled beef sliders topped with caramelized onions and housemade sauce$15.99
- Tavern Trio
Specialty eggrolls, parmesan truffle fries, & buffalo chicken rangoons$15.99
- Mozzarella Cigars
Mozzarella cigars with marinara$10.99
- Chicken Tenders
Chicken tenders served plain or tossed in a tasty sauce. Options are Apple Bourbon BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, or Buffalo sauce.$12.99
- Bone-In Wings
Your choice of chicken tenders or chicken wings. Plain or toss them in one of our sauces$12.99
- Buffalo Chicken Rangoons$8.99
- Pickle Spears$8.99
Soup & Salad
- Clam Chowder
A New England classic$6.99
- Soup of the Day$6.99
- Caesar$11.99
- Caprese Salad
Sliced tomato & mozzarella on a bed of spinach topped with basil and balsamic glaze$12.99
- Chef's Salad$14.99
- Chopped Chicken Cobb Salad$14.99
- Seasonal Salad$14.99
- Wedge Salad
Iceberg wedge topped with bacon crisps, tomato, onion straws, and creamy bleu cheese dressing$11.99
Burgers
- Jalapeno Popper Burger
Jalapeño & cream cheese stuffed burger$16.99
- Big Tex Burger
Burger topped with Onion rings, crispy bacon, and chipotle aioli$16.99
- Sweet Heat Burger
Pineapple & onion with spicy habanero bacon jam$15.99
- The Motherload Burger
Our smash burger topped with caramelized onion, French fries, and smothered in white queso.$17.99
- Mushroom & Swiss Burger
Sautéed mushroom & onion with Swiss cheese$15.99
- Bacon Bourbon Burger
Our signature bourbon BBQ sauce, crispy bacon, and caramelized onions$16.99
- OG Cheese$14.99
Handhelds
- BLT$14.99
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken cutlet with our signature tavern sauce and finished with pickles on a brioche bun.$15.99
- French Dip
Shaved steak with swiss, provolone, and au jus$16.99
- Marinated Chicken Pesto Panini
Grilled chicken, pesto, with fresh mozzarella$15.99
- Papa's Meatball Sub$15.99
Mains
- Bourbon Steak Tips
Marinated steak tips served with rice pilaf and sautéed vegetables$27.99
- Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken cutlet topped with house-made sauce and served over linguine$23.99
- Papa's Meatballs
Papa's favorite Italian style meatballs served over linguine$21.99
- The Hydro Strip
Marinated Boston strip topped with chimichurri and served with mashed potatoes$19.99
- Margarita Grilled Shrimp Skewer
2 Margarita Shrimp Skewers over a bed of rice pilaf.$17.99
- Mezze Platter
Tzatziki, Tabouli, and Hummus served with pita chips, and veggies for dipping$17.99
- Baked Stuffed Haddock
Haddock topped with ritz cracker crumble served with baked potato and with sauteed green beans$24.99
Pizza
- Berlin Bleu Pizza
House made buffalo sauce base topped with cheese, fried chicken & blue cheese crumble.$12.99
- Funky Hawaiian Pizza
Bacon, pineapple, onion$12.99
- Hydro Special Pizza
Apple bourbon BBQ chicken, bacon, & jalapeño$14.99
- Linquicia Pizza
Ground Portuguese sausage$14.99
- Loaded Potato Pizza
Thin layer of mashed potato topped with cheese, bacon, and chive and drizzled with sour cream$14.99
- Maple Bacon Pizza
Light buttery crust topped with a dusting of maple sugar, crispy bacon, and drizzled with a locally sourced maple glaze & finished with cracked black pepper.$14.99
- Margarita Pizza
Mozzarella and tomato with balsamic drizzle$12.99
- Pepperoni Pizza$11.99
- Spinach Artichoke Pizza
A delicious pizza with a thin layer of our signature spinach artichoke dip topped with cheese and fried chicken.$13.99
- Supreme Pizza
Supreme pizza is topped pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mushroom, pepper, onion$15.99
- Veggie Lovers Pizza
Pepper, onion, tomato, mushrooms, spinach, & olives.$14.99
- Make Your Own$10.99
- Gluten free pizza$11.99
- CBR Pizza
Ranch based topped with fried chicken, crispy bacon, and topped with a light ranch spiral.$12.99