THE HYDRO TAVERN
Starters
- Slider Sampler
Our slider sampler is a taste of all of the greats! This dish comes with one mini Bourbon BBQ burger, one meatball slider, and one mini chicken sandwich$15.99
- Tavern Trio
Specialty eggrolls, parmesan truffle fries, & buffalo chicken rangoons$15.99
- Loaded Bacon Mac n' Cheese$11.99
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$11.99
- Specialty Eggrolls
Currently steak and cheese eggrolls$11.99
- Chicken Tenders
Chicken tenders served plain or tossed in a tasty sauce. Options are Apple Bourbon BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Gold Fever, Thai Chili, or Buffalo sauce.$12.99
- Bone-In Wings
Your choice of chicken tenders or chicken wings. Plain or toss them in one of our sauces$12.99
- Signature Shepards Pie Bites
Four perfect bites of ground beef & corn wrapped in creamy mashed potatoes with beef gravy to dip$13.99
- Mozzarella Cigars
Mozzarella cigars with marinara$10.99
- Buffalo Chicken Rangoons$8.99
Soup & Salad
- Clam Chowder
A New England classic$6.99
- The Ultimate Beef Chili$7.99
- Caprese Salad
Sliced tomato & mozzarella on a bed of spinach topped with basil and balsamic glaze$12.99
- Wedge Salad
Iceberg wedge topped with bacon crisps, tomato, onion straws, and creamy bleu cheese dressing$11.99
- Caesar$11.99
- Harvest Moon Salad$14.99
Poutine
- Steak Bite Poutine
Delicious bites of steak tips, maple caramelized onion, gravy, cheese curds, & drizzled with chipotle aioli over a bed of French fries$18.00
- Buffalo Chicken Poutine
Fried chicken toss in our house made buffalo sauce, Blue cheese, gravy, and topped with cheese curds all over a bed of french fries$16.00
- Maple Bacon Poutine
Bacon crumbles, maple glaze, cheese, curds, and drizzled with gravy and white queso over a bed of french fries$15.00
- Hydro Poutine
Fried chicken Paired with jalapeños, bacon crumbles, and drizzled with apple bourbon, barbecue, gravy, and cheese curds over french fries$17.00
- Steak Bomb Poutine$18.00
- Chicken Cordon Bleu
A bed of French fries, topped with fried chicken, diced ham, white queso, cheese curds, and drizzled in beef gravy$16.00
- Poutine
French fries, chopped savory beef, gravy, and cheese curds$12.00
Burgers
- OG Cheese Burger
Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion$14.99
- Bacon Bourbon Burger
Our signature bourbon BBQ sauce, crispy bacon, and caramelized onions$16.99
- Peanut Butter Dream Burger$16.99
- Big Tex Burger
Burger topped with Onion rings, crispy bacon, and chipotle aioli$16.99
- Sweet Heat Burger
Pineapple & onion with spicy habanero bacon jam$15.99
- The Motherload Burger
Our smash burger topped with caramelized onion, French fries, and smothered in white queso.$17.99
- Mushroom & Swiss Burger
Sautéed mushroom & onion with Swiss cheese$15.99
- Baked Stuffed Orange Chicken
All white meat, chicken breast stuffed with a delicious house made sausage stuffing & smothered in orange marmalade sauce. Baked to perfection and served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetable.$23.99
- Tavern T-Bone
Our Tavern T-bone cooked to your liking, served with mashed potato and seasonal vegetable$29.99
- Bourbon Steak Tips
Marinated steak tips served with rice pilaf and sautéed vegetables$27.99
- The Hydro Strip
Marinated Boston strip topped with chimichurri and served with mashed potatoes$19.99
- Baked Stuffed Haddock
Haddock topped with ritz cracker crumble served with baked potato and with sauteed green beans$24.99
- Papa's Meatballs
Papa's favorite Italian style meatballs served over linguine$21.99
- Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken cutlet topped with house-made sauce and served over linguine$23.99
- Kung Pao Noodles$15.99
- Mediterranean Shrimp Bowl$17.99OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Parm alla Vodka$23.99OUT OF STOCK
Pizza
- Berlin Bleu Pizza
House made buffalo sauce base topped with cheese, fried chicken & blue cheese crumble.$12.99
- Margarita Pizza
Mozzarella and tomato with balsamic drizzle$12.99
- Funky Hawaiian Pizza
Bacon, pineapple, onion$12.99
- CBR Pizza
Ranch based topped with fried chicken, crispy bacon, and topped with a light ranch spiral.$12.99
- Hydro Special Pizza
Apple bourbon BBQ chicken, bacon, & jalapeño$14.99
- The Porty$14.99
- Loaded Potato Pizza
Thin layer of mashed potato topped with cheese, bacon, and chive and drizzled with sour cream$14.99
- Maple Bacon Pizza
Light buttery crust topped with a dusting of maple sugar, crispy bacon, and drizzled with a locally sourced maple glaze & finished with cracked black pepper.$14.99
- Pepperoni Pizza$11.99
- Make Your Own$10.99
- Gluten free pizza$11.99
Desserts
- Nini's Carrot Cake
House-made carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.$8.99
- Seasonal Cheesecake
Creamy cheesecake topped with raspberry drizzle and served with whipped cream.$8.99
- Big Daddy Ice Cream Sandwich$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Caramel Apple Tart
Caramel Apple Tart served topped with vanilla ice cream and drizzled with caramel syrup.$8.99
Breakfast
- Steak And Eggs
Our Hydro Strip sliced on the bias with two fried eggs. Served with home fries.$19.99
- Eggs Benedict
Two poached eggs, crispy bacon, on a grilled English muffin topped with our signature hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries.$12.99
- Berlin Special
Two eggs any style, bacon, home fries, and toast.$10.99
- Clucks And Waffles$14.99
- Breakfast Burger$14.99
- Pumpkin Pancakes$12.99
- Tavern Burrito$12.99
- Sunshine Pizza$14.99
- Wake Up! Poutine$14.99
- Country Breakfast$14.00
Omelette's
- Western Omelette$13.99
- Italiano Omelette$13.99
- Old Port Omelette$12.99
- Veggie Delight Omelette$14.99
- Meat Explosion Omelette$15.99
- Plain Jane Omelette$11.99
- Mountain Man$11.99
- Mediterranean Omelette$12.99
- Make Your Own Omelette
Three egg omelette stuffed with your choice of ingredients. Options are: sausage, bacon, linguica, pepper, onion, mushroom.$10.99